FNB Protocol (FNB) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $238,773.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,364,718,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

