FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last week, FOAM has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $11,608.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,199,200 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.