Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.06 Million

Brokerages forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) will report $82.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. Forescout Technologies reported sales of $75.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year sales of $384.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $372.90 million to $407.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $441.18 million, with estimates ranging from $418.40 million to $472.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

FSCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forescout Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.27.

FSCT stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. Forescout Technologies has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68.

In related news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,787,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $331,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,281 shares of company stock worth $2,075,615. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

