Fortuna Tops One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. Fortuna has a market cap of $129,581.13 and approximately $38.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fortuna has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Kucoin, TOPBTC and IDEX.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02570671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00196460 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna’s launch date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, HitBTC, TOPBTC, FCoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

