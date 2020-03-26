Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 69.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Forward Air worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 309,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,006,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $48.04 on Thursday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

