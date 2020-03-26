Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNV. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.91.

Franco Nevada stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,609. Franco Nevada has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $122.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franco Nevada will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 192.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 62.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

