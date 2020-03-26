Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 27th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 73,757 shares during the period. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.92. 137,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,358. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

