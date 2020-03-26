Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.47 ($70.31).

FRA stock traded up €1.66 ($1.93) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €39.12 ($45.49). 324,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.07.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

