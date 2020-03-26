Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,060,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 36,287,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 6.21% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $1,181,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $219,628,000 after buying an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $72,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,772 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,697,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,138,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,972 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.35. 853,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,736,272. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

