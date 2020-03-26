Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 27th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FEIM shares. TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,786 shares of Frequency Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,455 shares of company stock worth $335,193. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 711,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 52,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

FEIM stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.