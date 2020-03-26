Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €88.30 by Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €88.30 ($102.67) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FME. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.75 ($86.92) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €81.90 ($95.23).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.54 ($1.79) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €57.54 ($66.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,637,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.97 and its 200 day moving average is €65.60. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.92 ($62.70) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($94.30).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

