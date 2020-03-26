Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.49 ($64.53).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA FRE opened at €33.65 ($39.12) on Thursday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1-year high of €80.00 ($93.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.61.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.