Friendz (FDZ) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, Friendz has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, DragonEX, IDEX and HitBTC. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $390,124.56 and approximately $28,976.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,862,475 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

