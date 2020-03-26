Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuling Global Inc (NASDAQ:FORK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the February 27th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FORK stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114. Fuling Global has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

Fuling Global Company Profile

Fuling Global Inc produces and distributes plastic service ware products. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers.

