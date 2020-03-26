Function X (FX) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Function X has a market cap of $8.55 million and $110,584.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00031983 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00085112 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 538.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.65 or 1.00158384 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000894 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00068511 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000333 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,575,261 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.