FunFair Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $13.37 million and $345,096.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, FunFair has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.67 or 0.02558190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00194141 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, C2CX, LATOKEN, ABCC, Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

