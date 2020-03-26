Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) Insider Geoff Wilson Purchases 29,089 Shares

Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd (ASX:FGG) insider Geoff Wilson purchased 29,089 shares of Future Generation Global Invstmnt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of A$29,379.89 ($20,836.80).

Shares of ASX:FGG traded up A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching A$1.06 ($0.75). The company had a trading volume of 410,386 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.24. The firm has a market cap of $414.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95. Future Generation Global Invstmnt Co Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.00 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of A$1.41 ($1.00).

About Future Generation Global Invstmnt

Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.

