FuzeX Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $309,925.93 and approximately $18,551.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, CPDAX, HitBTC and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02570671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00196460 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, COSS, Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Allbit, IDEX, Token Store and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.