FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.04 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of TFW opened at GBX 262.18 ($3.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. FW Thorpe has a 1 year low of GBX 225 ($2.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 363.32 ($4.78). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 295.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 304.95. The firm has a market cap of $304.99 million and a P/E ratio of 19.00.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. FW Thorpe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.