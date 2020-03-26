FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Malibu Boats Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a research note issued on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $3.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $512.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.89. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

