FY2020 EPS Estimates for CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Decreased by Analyst

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) – Desjardins cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CI Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$534.70 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CIX. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

CI Financial stock opened at C$13.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$11.12 and a 1-year high of C$25.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.84.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 41,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.40, for a total value of C$964,230.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,004,782.82. Also, Director William Thomas Holland bought 100,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.75 per share, with a total value of C$1,575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,920 shares in the company, valued at C$1,683,990. Insiders sold a total of 171,211 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,661 in the last 90 days.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

