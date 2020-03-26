FY2020 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Decreased by Analyst

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Copart stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.25. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,895 shares of company stock worth $24,174,699. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Copart by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

