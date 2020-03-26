FY2021 Earnings Forecast for New Look Vision Group Inc Issued By Cormark (TSE:BCI)

New Look Vision Group Inc (TSE:BCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Look Vision Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 24th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.74.

Get New Look Vision Group alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Look Vision Group from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE BCI opened at C$25.20 on Thursday. New Look Vision Group has a fifty-two week low of C$23.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.83 million and a P/E ratio of 23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.10.

New Look Vision Group Company Profile

New Look Vision Group Inc provides eye care products and services in Canada. The company offers prescription eyewear and non-prescription eyewear; contact lenses; sunglasses, protective eyewear, and reading glasses; and accessories, such as cleaning products for eyeglasses and contact lenses. As of March 18, 2019, it operated a network of 373 stores, including 204 stores in Quebec, 47 stores in British Columbia, 37 stores in Ontario, 25 stores in New Brunswick, 22 stores in Nova Scotia, 13 stores in Newfoundland & Labrador, 7 stores in Prince Edward Island, and 2 stores in Saskatchewan primarily under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, and Iris banners.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for New Look Vision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Look Vision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.