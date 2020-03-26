Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 140,000 Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.62% of WideOpenWest worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 119,431 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 355,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 138,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder bought 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $99,893.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,619,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,325.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WOW stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. WideOpenWest Inc has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $301.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.44.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

