Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 238,802 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 333.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,802 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 505,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,317,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $680,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

