Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 39,700 Shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.04% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 260,005 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMCI opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A Profile

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

