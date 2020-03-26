Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $165.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.93.

In related news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.72 per share, with a total value of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares in the company, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

