Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.84% of Bel Fuse worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 31,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Bel Fuse news, CEO Daniel Bernstein purchased 4,300 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $35,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $99,057 over the last three months. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a P/E ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. Bel Fuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $23.11.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

