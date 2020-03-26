Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Brink’s worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Brink’s by 971.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 47,208 shares during the period.

In other Brink’s news, CFO Ronald James Domanico bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George I. Stoeckert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,684.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of several research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brink’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.36. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

