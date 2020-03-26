Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Digi International worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Digi International by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digi International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 562.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Digi International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Digi International by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digi International alerts:

DGII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis reduced their target price on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

DGII opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.70 million, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.80. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.37 million. Digi International had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.