Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in New Providence Acquisition were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,362,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,027,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,018,000.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

New Providence Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

New Providence Acquisition Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.