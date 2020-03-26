Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,297,000 after acquiring an additional 341,117 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

