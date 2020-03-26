Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,487,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after buying an additional 152,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $16,884,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

KHC stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

