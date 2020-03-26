Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.44 Million Stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 239.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,349 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.11% of Anixter International worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Anixter International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Anixter International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Anixter International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anixter International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Anixter International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

NYSE AXE opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.74. Anixter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

