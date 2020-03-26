Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.24% of Covetrus worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,241,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Covetrus by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,355 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 886.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 593,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 533,370 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Covetrus by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 837,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 423,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,594,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $798.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. Covetrus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.29 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

