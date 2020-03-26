Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.79% of Lawson Products worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

LAWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.59 per share, with a total value of $401,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,450.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,100 shares of company stock worth $600,574 over the last three months. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.15 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

