Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.62% of Fly Leasing worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Fly Leasing by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fly Leasing during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Fly Leasing by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fly Leasing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

FLY stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $135.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.94 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

