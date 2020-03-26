Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SLM worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.30. SLM Corp has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.