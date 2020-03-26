Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.35% of Denny’s worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

DENN stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $430.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.24. Denny’s Corp has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.