Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.59 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

