Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.68 Million Stock Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of News worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $3,730,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of News by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of News by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.41. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

