Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stake in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.13% of RGC Resources worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RGC Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RGC Resources by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in RGC Resources by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other RGC Resources news, CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,116.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,242 shares of company stock worth $59,078 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RGCO stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17. RGC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $219.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of -0.29.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

