Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $3.99 Million in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,506 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LogMeIn at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,511,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,592,000 after acquiring an additional 750,229 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1,334.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,950,000 after acquiring an additional 997,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in LogMeIn by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 863,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,999,000 after purchasing an additional 789,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LogMeIn by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 548,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

LOGM opened at $80.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.45, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.01. LogMeIn Inc has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LogMeIn news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

