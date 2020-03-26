Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Entegris worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Entegris by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.20. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

