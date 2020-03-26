Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $231,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 34,880 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

SBUX stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.