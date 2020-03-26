Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,593,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after buying an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 528,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,115,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. CL King upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,802,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,193 shares of company stock worth $3,694,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $125.79 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

