Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 11,000 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Steris by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

NYSE:STE opened at $117.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72. Steris PLC has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

