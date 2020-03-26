Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 158,000 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.10% of Navient worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 280,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,463 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Navient by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 52,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Navient by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,942,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 99,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $7.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.16. Navient Corp has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Navient’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

