Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 20,200 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.08% of Aaron’s worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 81,293 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 858,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after acquiring an additional 452,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 568,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after acquiring an additional 208,725 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 119,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

AAN stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.