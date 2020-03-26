Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 24,200 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $71.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

